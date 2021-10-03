Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka expressed her gratitude upon having notched 1 million Instagram followers on Friday.

The “Masuka” singer was excited for gaining organic followers and indirectly hit out at fellow celebrities who sponsor their accounts to gain followers.

She wrote on her social media accounts saying someone with authentic following brags different from those who sponsor their handles.

You brag different when you have authentic followers. If you know, you know. Thank you my 1 million Instagram followers. You are all real and that means so much to me. I love and appreciate each one of you so much. Lydia Jazmine

It has taken Lydia Jazmine about 10 months to hit the milestone ever since she hit 800k followers in December 2020.

Congratulations LJ!