As the hunt for the mission Isma Olaxess intensifies, singer Omulangira Suna a.k.a OS Suna says that whoever finds him will be rewarded with Shs1m.

On Friday, Sanyuka TV presenters Isaac ‘Kaiyz’ Kawalya, Brian Wako, and William ‘Marko’ Makuliro were remanded to Kitalya prison on charges of offensive communication.

The accuser Omulangira Suna claims that during the Morning Express show on Sanyuka TV, the above mentioned, in company of Isma Olaxess, offended him with baseless accusations.

Isma Olaxess, however, was not arrested and OS Suna has mounted a hunt for the motormouth music critics.

Through a video shared on social media, the Byekola Byoka singer staked a Ugx1m cash reward for whoever can find where Isma Olaxess is hiding.

I have a reference from CID directing me to arrest Isma wherever I find him. Whoever finds Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli, I will give you 1m and if I don’t give it to you, you can arrest me. OS Suna

OS Suna’s act has arose divergent opinions and a debate between media and artistes over the circumstance that led the the trio’s arrest.