On Sunday 3rd October, 2021, singer Nubian Li real name Bukenya Ali and his longtime fiancee Salha Mutoni had a beautiful Kwanjula ceremony.

The couple who are blessed with two beautiful children made a step closer to their holy matrimony with the traditional introduction ceremony.

The Kwanjula was attended by close friends and family members from each side who each seemed very happy for the lovely couple.

Nubian Li shared the good news through social media where he thanked Salha’s parents for accepting him as their son.

A big thanks to the late Frank Baganizi’s family for having me as their son and all those who helped to make it possible. Nubian Li

Below are some of the photos from Nubian and Salha’s Kwanjula:

Congratulations to the couple!