On Saturday 2nd October, 2021, singer Mikie Wine was introduced to her longtime lover Shazney Khan’s family at a traditional Kwanjula ceremony.

The two; Michael Mukwaya a.k.a Mikie Wine and Shazney Khan have been dating for long and are blessed with two beautiful children.

Earlier this year, the Sulubada High-school singer revealed how he intends to officially wed his wife and the Kwanjula was one step towards his goal.

Mikie Wine’s family including brothers Bobi Wine, Banjo Man, Chariman Nnyanzi, among others attended the Kwanjula together with Shazney’s close friends and family.

Below are some of the photos from the beautiful ceremony:

Congratulations to the couple!