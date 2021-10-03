Kenyan gospel singer-turned-secular artist Willy Paul is accused by NRG radio personality Atieno Nyardhudha of sexually molesting her when she paid him a visit at his studios in Sosian Estate.

Atieno Nyardhudha opened up about being sexually harassed by Willy Paul will appearing on an interview where she was asked to share her experience of working with the singer.

She narrated that when she set foot into Willy Paul’s studio, as a naive little girl who had no job, she was excited to meet the singer.

Atieno said she did not know the singer’s intentions as he immediately began to touch her booty, made her sit on his laps, and touch his genitals without her consent.