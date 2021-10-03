As different stakeholders continue to dicuss the OS Suna vs Next Media journalists case, Cindy Sanyu has applauded the singers decision.

OS Suna through his lawyers had three Next Media journalists arrested and remanded to Kitalya Prison over offensive communication.

Simce their remand, several musicians have come out to ask for the pardoning of the trio: Isaac Kayz Akwalya, Brian Wako, Williams Mako.

OS Suna, however, demands that they make a public apology if he is to forgive them. They are currently remanded till 15th October, 2021 for statements made during their Morning Express show on Sanyuka TV.

Isaac Kayz Kawalya

Upon learning about the arrest of the Next Media trio, Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu applauded OS Suna’s decision.

The former Bliu*3 singer said that character assassination and defamation are serious crimes and the law should take its course.