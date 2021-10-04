With just five days to go to the official release of the ‘African Music’ album, Azawi has released the full track list for the album.

The much anticipated album has already seen 2 hits singles “My Year” and “Slow Dancing” topping music charts and playlists.

Since breaking onto the scene with her Lo Fit EP, Azawi had not yet collaborated with any artist but the new album changes that.

The 16-track ‘African Music’ album features Eddy Kenzo, A Pass, Fik Fameica, and Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya.

She has been teasing her fans revealing a song title everyday and today she released the complete album track list.

No listening events have been public announced but we know Swangz always brings in some of its trusted industry experts to listen to projects before they go out.

Word out is that some select deejays have had a chance to listen to the album and they are all full of quiet praises.

The album is to be released on all streaming platforms this Saturday 9th October and is already available for presave.