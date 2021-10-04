Motor-mouthed blogger Isma Olaxess alias Jajja Iculi was on Monday morning arrested and charged for offensive communication.

The blogger who has been on the run was arrested today morning and his arrest was confirmed by CID spokesperson Charles Twiine.

He is being charged with the case of offensive communication and criminal libel which he committed with three Next Media journalists on Sanyuka TV in September.

Read Also: NBS TV’s Kayz Kawalya remanded to Kitalya Prison, OS Suna jubilates

The three other journalists he is being charged with are Isaac Kayz Kawalya, Brian Wako, and Williams Marko who are currently on remand at Kitalya prison till 15th October.