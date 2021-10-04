On Sunday, singer-cum-politician Eddy Yawe welcomed guests to a housewarming party as he officially entered his mansion in Kireka.

For months now, singer, songwriter, producer, businessman, and politician Eddy Yawe’s mansion has been dominating headlines as critics guess its worth.

According to different reports, the mansion sits on 5 acres of land and is valued at about Shs2Bn. His younger brother Dax Vibes revealed how beautiful it looks.

The housewarming party was attended by a few invited guests including close family, friends, and a few fans.

Read Also: He deserves it – Mikie Wine not surprised by Eddy Yawe’s mansion

Through his Instagram, Dax Vibes further revealed how the inside of the house is even more beautiful than the outside and how he is set to become a usual visitor.

Congrats baba Eddy Yawe. The inside is even more beautiful than outside ela don’t be surprised if you see me visiting more often #Inspirational Dax Vibes

Take a look at some of the photos from the house warming below:

Congratulations Eddie Yawe!