Pastor Martin Ssempa furiously vowed to stop buying pads for which Zari Hassan is a brand ambassador following a viral photo of the socialite kissing a female friend on the lips.

On her 41st birthday celebrations about a week ago, South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan was pictured kissing a female friend on the lips.

The photo which made rounds on social media provoked divergent opinions from netizens some of whom questioned Zari’s sexuality.

It didn’t take so long before renown city pastor Martin Ssempa jumped onto the critics wagon against Zari’s act.

In a tweet sent out on Monday morning, the pastor, activist, and Founder of the Makerere Community Church revealed his decision to stop buying a brand of pads which Zari is endorsing.

He shared two photos of two Ugandan female artistes, Zari Hassan and Rhoda K, who have been accused of kissing fellow women.

Ssempa added that he will not use his money to “support the attack on our East African family culture.”

He further asked Keds Tanzania, the manufacturers of the pads, to stop using Zari Hassan as their brand ambassador.

Offensive: I have decided to stop buying soft care diapers because I will NOT use my money to support the attack on our East African family culture. Tell #KedzTanzania to stop using Zari The Bosslady who is promoting Lesbianism to our African women. #StraightNation Martin Ssempa

Pastor Ssempa has always made his stand against the LGBT community publicly known and this is yet another battle he is ready to fight.

What’s your say on the matter?