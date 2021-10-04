Renown producer Eno Beats mourns his sister Esther Tendo who breathed her last on Sunday 3rd October, 2021.

Enock Kisakye, popularly known as Eno Beats, is a 30-year-old music producer behind several hit songs by Ugandan artistes.

He is the brains behind songs like Sitani Tonkema (Sheebah), Katono (Bebe Cool), Tatizo (Jose Chameleone), Wankona (Sheebah), among many others.

On Monday morning, Eno Beats revealed the bad news of how his younger sister Esther Tendo breather her last.

Esther Tendo (left)

Read Also: Producer Eno Beats recovering steadily after falling in bathroom

Despite not revealing the cause of his sister’s death, Eno Beats noted how she was just about to celebrate her birthday next week.

The producer also shared his happiness in having shared beautiful moments with the deceased and how much he will miss her.

Just a week to your BD. There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing you ESTHER. Although your life ended before we were ready, the time that you spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy. It’s with heavy hearts we acknowledge your passing. Seeing you fight for breath was excruciating. Friends, we are sad to share the news that our beloved family member breathed her last, on Sunday evening 3rd/10/2021. Rejoice with the Angels Baby Sister. Will forever miss you. Eno Beats

May her soul Rest In Peace!