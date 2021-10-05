As away to mark the teachers celebration day, Nansana West 2A/2B Woman Councilor and comedienne Lydia Nakkito alias Maama Sam has urged teachers to venture into side businesses.

Maama Sam is a teacher by profession but quit teaching a few years back after finding the job less profitable compared to the time she invested in it.

Before quitting the profession, she used to juggle teaching and acting comedy with Taata Sam, and other small businesses so that she could fend food for her family.

The 40-year-old comedienne officially quit teaching when she joined active politics that saw her become a councilor.

While speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Maama Sam advised teachers to create side income sources like small businesses, farming, and poultry as away to afford a living.