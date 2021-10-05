Ibrahim Tusuubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess the chairman of Uganda Bloggers Association has been granted a non-cash bail of Shs 10M.

The outspoken blogger who is battling charges of offensive communication and criminal libel was dragged to courts of law by singer Os Suna for allegedly accusing him of talking ill about his family, trashed his financial status, and being tormented by evil spirits.

Isma Olaxess was granted bail after spending a night behind bars. His co-accused Isaac Kayz, Brian Wako, and Williams Marko have so far spent four nights in the coolers on the same charge.

Read Also: Isma Olaxess, Kayz return to court for bail application

He will return to court soon to answer the same charges on the dates that the judge issued him.

Kayz, Brian Wako, and Marko are set to appear in court tomorrow for the hearing of their bail application as well.