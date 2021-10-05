Ibrahim Tusuubira alias Isma Olaxess and his co-accused Isaac ‘Kayz’ Kawalya Ssemulondo, Brian Kennedy Wako, and Williams Makuliro a.k.a Marko are set to appear in court for their bail application hearing today.

The quadruple is facing charges of offensive communication and criminal libel – a case that was filed aganist them by singer Emmanuel Ssuna a.k.a Omulangira Os Suna.

OS Suna accuses the four of repeatedly attacking him while on the Morning Express show which aired on Sanyuka Television on 27th August, 2021.

The accused allegedly talked ill about the singer’s family, trashed his financial status, and accused him of being tormented by evil spirits.

Isma Olaxess appeared at Buganda Road Court on Monday with Hon. Mohammed Nsereko acting as his lawyer but was denied bail and told to return to court today for his bail application hearing.

Kayz, Brian Wako, and Marko had also returned to court yesterday but were taken back to Kitalya Prison because the judge who remanded them for two weeks didn’t appear.

The trio is expected to return to court today or tomorrow (Wednesday) for their bail application hearing as they are being charged for the same case.