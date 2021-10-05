According to reports, over thirty people who were partying drowned in River Nile at Nile Discovery Beach on Sunday.

An article by Paul Mugume of The Tower Post notes that the scores were partying on Sunday evening when a Police patrol arrived to enforce curfew.

The revelers then reportedly tried to run away from the Police officers who were enforcing night curfew with some diving in water to swim across.

“When the Police Patrol arrived, everyone on the scene ran and dived into the water so that they swim and cross over.

“Apparently, due to the bad weather of Sunday evening, the waters were volatile and so many youths ended up drowning in that evening,” an eye witness from the beach as quoted by The Tower Post.

Read Also: Police confirm arresting six revelers at a Forest Mall nightclub

The report also notes how the incident was further confirmed by a source in Jinja Police who said that the youths ran towards the side of the water trying to evade Police.

“Next thing is they couldn’t control themselves because the water was too fast. By the time rescue was hard because of the time and visual,” the source who preferred anonymity so as to speak freely told The Tower Post.

The source also revealed that six bodies have been retrieved and that the search continues. “Two have been claimed while four are unknown and have been taken to the morgue.”

Nile Discovery Resort Beach is known for hosting the popular Nyege Nyege Festival.

As of publication of this story, Police had not yet made an official statement about the incident. We shall keep you posted on the matter.

(Story written with context from The Tower Post)