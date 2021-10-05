In a video that has gone viral on social media, renown music critic Ibrahim Tusuubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli is heard linking himself to the murder of late music producer Danz Kumapeesa.

Danz Kumapeesa, real name Daniel Mukisa, was attacked and clobbered on 4th June, 2017 by unknown people while returning to his home.

The 23-year-old producer spent months in ICU at Nsambya Hospital before being discharged in September as his family was unable to foot the hospital bill.

Despite remaining under the watch of a specialist, Danz Kumapeesa breathed his last on Saturday 7th October, 2017 and was buried on 9th October.

Circumstances surrounding his death sent a wave of fear across the entertainment industry as several people started pointing fingers, but nobody was ever legally charged for the producer’s death.

Four years later, just two days to commemorating Danz Kumapeesa’s life, a video of Isma Olaxess claiming to have been part of his murder is making rounds on social media.

It is we who killed Danz Kumapeesa. He could not talk when he died, he is in the ground, we moved on. I was part of it. You cannot intimidate us with such. Isma Olaxess

It is not exactly clear when this video was recorded and for what purposes but it was reportedly during a Facebook live broadcast by the motor-mouthed critic.

The timing of the release of the video has also been questioned by netizens some of whom claim it could be a move of sabotage.

Others, however, want Olaxess to clear up the air on the statements he made in the video and for the law to take its course on the issue.

Watch the video below:

Olaxess is currently on remand over offensive communication, a case filed against him and three other journalists by singer OS suna.