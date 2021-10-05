Jose Chameleone has begged singer OS Suna to free music critic Isma Olaxess and Next Media’s Isaac Kayz Kawalya who are currently remanded to Kitalya Prisons over offensive communication.

Next Media journalists Isaac Kayz Kawalya, Brian Wako, and Williams Makuliro were sent to Kitalya Prisons on remand on Friday 1st October, 2021.

They are accused of offensive communicatiom together with Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli who was also arrested and remanded to Kitalya on Monday.

The quadruple are expected to be on remand till 15th October when they will reappear in court for another hearing.

Read Also: Isma Olaxess, Kayz return to court for bail application

Their arrest has provoked opinions from different stakeholders in the entertainment industry, the latest being legendary singer Jose Chameleone.

In a Facebook post, Chameleone pleaded with OS Suna to have mercy on Next Media journalists Kayz and Jajja Ichuli, and have them released.

Afande OS! I can’t define or explain why you have gone this far! Please borrow me your legal people for one B…. Jjo. Just free JAJJA ICHULI! Kayz and no body else. Jose Chameleone

Chameleone’s plea seems to have irked several of his followers who expressed their diveregent opinions on the issue.

Others questioned what he has against the other two co-accused; Williams Marko and Brian Wako, or if they are worse than Kayz and Olaxess.