Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has vowed to drag blogger and gospel singer Wisdom Kaye to court on charges of offensive communication.

The popular businessman who looked very bitter vowed to sue Wisdom Kaye through a video shared on his Facebook page.

Lwasa explained that how wants to face off with Kaye in the courts of laws so that he can explain why he has always insulted him on different media outlets.

Lwasa noted that he has so far collected about six video clips of Kaye insulting him that he plans to compile on a compact disc so that he does not lose the evidence.

He noted that he plans to serve Kaye with an intention to sue document from his lawyers when he is off his normal duties.

Mr. Lwasa wants Kaye to learn a lesson or two and set it as an example for other individuals who are involved in the same acts.

He said that he is not willing to listen to Kaye’s pleas or sit with him on a round table for peace talks because he insulted him to the extreme.