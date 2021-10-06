Kaddo Pharm Music Entertainment boss Gift ov Kaddo has joined the long list of artists who have given music a break to conctrate on other business ventures.

The former GoodLyfe singer disclosed that he is currently camping at Kisinsi Island where he wants to set an empire.

When Covid19 hit the world in March 2020, the Ugandan music industry was heavily affected and several musicians have been seen running to Gen. Salim Saleh for financial handouts to help them survive.

Several ventured in different side hustles like farming, poultry, among other businesses. The latest addition on the list of musicians with side businesses is Gift Ov Kaddo who started a bakery.

The singer’s bakery and cafe deals in snacks, tea, among other items. He added that he also plans to invest in farming at a later stage.

Besides venturing in bakery, Gift ov Kaddo revealed that he currently has a new album that he plans to push and ranked himself fifth among artists who will have good music album this year.

He revealed that his album is titled “Rainbow Life” and talks about nature and life which he claims many people take for granted.