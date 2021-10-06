Most of the Ssentamu brothers have achieved material wealth that many individuals dream to have; from riding the expensive cars to sleeping in their posh mansions.

Over the weekend, one of their brothers and veteran musician Eddy Yawe also held a housewarming party to enter his newly completed mansion in Kireka that he has spent about 10 years constructing.

The same weekend saw his younger brother Michael Mukwaya alias Mikie Wine being introduced by his baby mama Shazney Khan to her parents. Their close ally Nubian Li also did the same on Sunday.

While speaking in an interview, Eddy Yawe was questioned why he has not yet legalized his relationship with the love of his life.

Replying to the question, Yawe disclosed that since his brothers have done it in a similar way, he plans to do it the opposite.

He said he will hold a holy matrimony wedding when the right time comes: