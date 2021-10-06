Chairman Uganda Bloggers Association Ibrahim Tusuubira alias Isma Olaxess has denied allegations linking him to the murder of producer Danz Kumapeesa following a viral video that made rounds across online platforms yesterday.

Speaking about the murder viral clip that showed him bragging of how he had a hand in the youngster’s murder, Isma Olaxess noted that it is a doctored video.

He then challenged the person who edited the viral video to produce the full clip and share it with the public.

He further scoffed at whoever is behind the clip saying it is cheap propaganda which has no effect on him because he didn’t know Danz Kumapeesa in person.

The 58-year-old tattler went ahead to stress that at the time Danz passed on he was staying in Sweden adding that he only got to know about him after his death.

He thereafter asked whoever was concerned to stop implicating him on small charges but to produce proof of what he stands for.

He apologized to Dan Kumapeesa’s family about the video for reminding them about the loss of their beloved son.