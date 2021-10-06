Isaac Kayz Kawalya, Williams Marko Makuliro and Brian Wako were released on a Shs10m each non-cash bail on Wednesday evening after spending four days in prison over offensive communication.

Photos that made rounds on social media on Wednesday afternoon showed the accused journalists, with cleanly shaven heads, appearing in a bail hearing session carried out via Zoom.

The three Next Media journalists were arrested and remanded to Kitalya Prison last week on Friday on charges of offensive communication lodged by singer OS Suna and his legal representatives.

The trio allegedly talked ill of the singer and offended him severally while appearing on Sanyuka TV’s Morning Express show on August 27th, 2021.

Read Also: NBS TV’s Kayz Kawalya remanded to Kitalya Prison, OS Suna jubilates

Their bail application was granted and they will be out of Kitalya Prison on Thursday, saving them from spending more days in prison till 15th October which was earlier set as their return date for case hearing.

A statement shared on Kayz’s Facebook page read, “I’m out on non cash Bail. Free man. Who missed me?”

The news was further confirmed by fellow journalists including Douglas Lwanga who tweeted; “Kayz, Marko, Wako are finally out. They were released on a non-cash bail.”