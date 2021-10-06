By the pool, Prima Kardashi flaunted her brown thighs and thick bod, giving a sexy mama impression over the weekend.

Prima Kardashi has become somewhat a common figure in the entertainment circles over the years for various reasons – mostly controversial.

Formerly popular singer Geosteady’s lover, and now in a relationship with Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie, Prima lives a lifestyle envied by most of her critics.

Her body has in the last received some mockery but she made a fee transformations and it seems she has never been as comfortable in her skin as she is today.

Over the weekend, the mother of two enjoyed a day out at city hotel where she took photos of herself at the swimming pool.

In a white two piece swimsuit, Prima Kardashi archs her back to show her endowments and seals the enticing look with a smile.

Take a gaze at the photos below:

