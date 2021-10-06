The song ‘Sakata’ is only Mauah’s second professional music project but it is clear what her intentions are – she is here to claim a high position in the music ranks!

Mauah is a Tanzanian musician, currently living and operating her music career in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Her journey as a musician officially started in March, 2021 with the release of her first single “Queen” that received relatively good airplay.

Mauah says she has always had passion for music and singing since she was a little girl. The new song shows exactly that.

A young lady ready to do whatever it takes, using her talent, skills, and vigor to express her art, culture, and make you dance – is Mauah

“I used to sing to my friends and at birthday parties for fun. I just never actually thought I would get up and go to record a song. But the thing about me is, I’m spontaneous,” Mauah says.

She adds, “Today, I can wake up and say, I’m going to write a book and then go ahead and do it. My first song happened exactly like that. I woke up and said, I’m gonna go and record a song.”

Produced by Cmert Keys, ‘Sakata’ is typical African sound. It’s a song that will evoke your party mood, and entice you to get up and dance.

The visuals directed by Josh The Fixer add the spice to the equation of the Africanacity – the green location, costumes, and choreography do the perfect job.

Take a gaze below

More about Mauah

Mauah, real name Maua Hija Mzee, is a House Music, Tanzanian singer who lives and does her music business in Kampala, Uganda where she moved to in 2015.

Her music career officially started in 2021 amidst the Covid 19 Pandemic when she decided to go and record her first single dubbed “Queen” which she says was nspired by Britney Spears’ hit single, “Work Work”.

Born last in a family of five, Mauah’s childhood was not short of love and adventures from her siblings.

Two older sisters and two older brothers, the singer was quoted saying her home was always full of joy and laughter. When asked what made her start singing, her answer was:

“I’ve always known that I can sing from a young age. The only thing is, I never though that I would actually go and record a single, much less put it out into the world and see to it that it does well.

“Sure, I’ve had moments in my life where I could sing at a friends birthday party for fun, and that was ages ago, I was twelve, maybe thirteen, or sing to my late mother, or at some point even dreamed of singing at a singing competition in Kenya, the truth remains, I never thought I would become a known singer.

“But I am spontaneous. Like at an unbelievable rate. My friends and family usually sees me as a person who can just wake up and decide to do something out of the blue.

“Like I could wake up and decide I was gonna go and write a book, and then go ahead and do it (this I actually did. I have a book out there in the world. Two books actually.) So, my first single was born exactly like that. I woke up and decided I was gonna go and record a song. There was no real plans or anything like that.”