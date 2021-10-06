Winnie Nwagi is sexy and she knows it, and she will flaunt it till you gerrit! In her new photos, she shows off her perfect curves.

The Swangz Avenue singer has a ten-year-old daughter but how would you know unless we told you? I mean, her body doesn’t show that.

But it takes a lot of hardwork, self-care, and confidence to pull it off as Nwagi has often said and showed with her daily workout routines.

On Monday, she showed off the fruits of her constant gym sweat as she shared photos flaunting her curvy body.

The black see-through outfit leaves little to imagination. The way she looks into the camera might as well give you thoughts.

Take a gaze: