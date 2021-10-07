Singer Grace Khan’s former house-help has exposed her for being a lady who is abusive, stinky, dirty, arrogant, and disrespectful.

The expectant singer is accused of being a drunkard on top of spending most of the time taking toxic substances which make her lose her cool.

The house-help disclosed that she decided to call it quits after nearly spending a month with Grace Khan because she could not stand her continuous disrespect anymore.

Based on her explanation, their fallout began when rain wetted one of Grace Khan’s mattresses and when it was put under the sunshine it did not dry well.

Hell broke loose early this week when she sent her to the supermarket to buy her Jik, alcohol plus other items. She, however, delayed a bit to return home.

As she was on her way back home, her neighbours questioned what she had done to the singer because Grace Khan was hurling insults on top of her voice while in her absentia.

Upon entering the house, the fuming Grace Khan wanted to fight her but she kept her cool before making up her mind to call it quits.

Drama intesified when Khan declined to clear her payment of Shs100k. The maid went to the relevant concerned authorities who helped her at least get paid Shs75,000.