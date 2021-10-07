In the wake of singer Grace Khan’s fall out with her house-help, details have emerged why the singer has always had failed relationships with the men she has dated.

The singer has had a series of heartbreaks in her life; from fellow singer Jovan Luzinda who made her shed tears publicly to her fomer manager Kojja Kintonsa, and now to her unknown future baby daddy.

Information reaching our news desk, reveals that the expectant Grace Khan was rejected and dumped by her lover after making her pregnant.

Word stresses that the two no longer see eye-to-eye and rarely communicate and even when they do so, they are always in a quarrel.

Basing on what her former house-help has revealed, Grace Khan was dumped by her baby daddy following an abusive relationship that her lover couldn’t stand which resulted into the two falling out.

She narrated that Khan got misunderstandings with her lover and seemingly the pair part ways on bitter terms.