Eddy Yawe says that he made big changes amid the construction of his Kireka mansion after picking inspiration from Sheebah Karungi’s Munyonyo mansion.

In early 2019, Sheebah Karungi officially started living in her Munyonyo mansion, changing the norm for several females in showbiz.

Her achievement seems to have inspired; not only fellow female celebrities, but also male celebrities and her fans ofcourse.

Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddy Yawe is one of those that were greatly inspired by the beauty of Sheebah’s mansion.

Over the weekend, Eddy Yawe welcomed family, close friends and other guests to the housewarming of his Kireka mansion.

According to Yawe, the house which is valued in billions took him over six years to finish building and he got some inspiration from Sheebah.

The singer-cum-politician revealed that initially, his plan was to have a simple nice looking family bungalow but the plans later changed after looking at Sheebah’s mansion.

He then decided to make changes to his project, adding storeys and more space to the house which reportedly sits on over five acres of land. It reportedly also has a swimming pool and helipad.

Eddy Yawe thanked God for the blessings and enabling him to finish the construction of such a beautiful home for his family.

I have spent six to seven years constructing this house. Initially, it was not to be a storeyed flat. I was challenged by Sheebah so I adjusted the design. Eddy Yawe

Sheebah among a few other female artistes own fully furnished mansions including Spice Diana and Hellen Lukoma.