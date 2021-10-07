Ugandan television presenters from different TV stations were summoned by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) for allegedly using abusive, demeaning, and derogatory language.

UCC revealed that it received complaints from different personalities about the particular TV shows and presenters on Thursday.

Most of the summoned TV personalities present entertainment shows which are said to invade the privacy of individuals.

Sanyuka TV presenters Williams Marko Makuliro, Isaac Kayz, Brian Wako were remanded on Friday over offensive communication

Read Also: UCC bans Bukedde TV show after Full Figure – Pastor Ssempa altercation

They are also alleged to contain inaccurate, misleading and unverified content as well as adult oriented content, sexual innuendos and profanity, among others.

The summoned TV shows are:

Live Wire (Spark TV)

Kapyaki (Kingdom TV)

Tik-Tak Sesetula (Dream TV)

Access (BTM TV)

Uncut Sabula and Uncut Kalakata (NBS TV)

Round About (BBS TV)

Poko Poko (Baba TV)

Short Circuit Sonsomola (Urban TV)

Kachumbali (Top TV)

Evening Zone (ABS TV)

Select E- Buzz (STV)

Part of UCC statement reads, “The Commission has specifically invited presenters as key sector players because it is alleged that the language and statements used by the presenters and guests are often abusive, demeaning, derogatory and contain unsubstantiated claims against different personalities.”