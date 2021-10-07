Mikie Wine’s wife Shazney Khan is no longer worried about the female fans the singer meets in his line of work.

Celebrity relationships and marriages have often not stuck for several reasons including the temptations from their fans.

Over the weekend, Mikie Wine took a step closer to holy matrimony with his longtime fiancee and baby mama Shazney Khan after they held an introduction ceremony.

The couple, blessed with two children, has stuck together for long and according to Shazney, she used to be bothered by Mikie’s closeness with his female fans.

During an interview, Shazney Khan said, “It used to bother me, but not anymore. I have learnt to live with it and I am proud of his work.”

She also noted that she is no longer bothered by it because she does not pay attention to the women Mikie Wine meets, as long as he gets back home to her.

I don’t pay attention to the other women he meets and interacts with during the course of his work. As long as he comes back to me, I have no problem. I understand he is an artiste and It’s part of his work. Shazney Khan

The couple will reportedly walk down the isle soon before the end of this year.