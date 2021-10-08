Even before its release, Azawi’s ‘African Music’ album is already receiving praise from the likes of Eddy Kenzo who believes she deserves all the attention she is getting.

The African Music album is set for official release on Uganda’s 59th Independence Day (Saturday 9th October, 2021).

It features a couple of Ugandan singers including A Pass, Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya, Fil Fameica, and Eddy Kenzo.

The latter, who features on Track 13 dubbed “Nkuchekele” says that fans should be excited about the forthcoming album.

Through his social media platforms, the Big Talent Entertainment chief said Azawi is a humble, special talent that will make us all proud.

Azawi is a special talent. A very humble girl I have seen from the early stages of her journey, she has proven that she is indeed a talent to watch. I have worked with her many times and I can authoritatively say she will make us all proud. Eddy Kenzo

Kenzo urged music fans to rally behind the 24-year-old Swangz Avenue star because she is destined for greatness.

“All she needs is our full support and positive energy for she is destined to greatness. I am pleased to have featured on this her new album African Music and I have strong hopes in her. You all gotta be as excited as I am for 9th October as she gives us this collection of nice music,” Kenzo wrote.

The album was launched on Thursday at Onomo Hotel where a few invited guests, including fellow singers got to exclusively listen to some of the songs and the inspiration behind them.

We can’t wait for it to be released on Saturday!