White House Music Entertainment boss Emmanuel Suna alias Os Suna has for the first time cleared the airwaves on why he at some point in his life converted from Christianity to the Islamic religion.

Os Suna spoke out about his conversion from Christianity to Islam saying it was God’s calling at the time and there was nothing he could do about it.

The “Siri Gambler” singer made his view clear while trashing claims that have for long been reported about him having converted to Islam because a woman had forced him as they neared marriage.

Read Also: You have gone so far, free Jajja Ichuli and Kayz – Jose Chameleone begs OS Suna

Suna says that when he reverted to Chrisitianity, he went back to his family members, repented, and asked to be forgiven over the move he made without their consent.

Os Suna also bragged that by the time he converted to Islam he had done it all and was topping the charts in the Ugandan music industry with top hits.