Singer Angella Katatumba says she is still shocked that Daddy Andre, born Andrew Ojambo, apologized to her after close to two years without talking to each other.

Katatumba opened up about her reunion with Daddy Andre noting that ever since they broke up, she thought the latter was too bitter and could not talk to her again for having ended their relationship.

She stressed that she dearly missed Daddy Andre reasoning that he used to do for her a lot of things and always supported her in music.

Katatumba further disclosed that the two are working on a new project together and she is positive that it is is going to be a big jam better than their “Tonelabira” collaboration.

When asked what she missed about Andre, Katatumba revealed that she missed eating food cooked by him most espicially goat stew and providing her with breakfast in bed.