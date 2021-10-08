In September, Nsimbi Music released their first song “Mbaga” off the forthcoming Infinity EP. They talked to MBU about the success the song has so far received and what fans can expect from the Infinity EP.

Prior to the “Mbaga” release, we saw those “Adam and Eve” photos which seemed to raise eyebrows among your fans. What was the inspiration behind the photoshoot? And how did you deal with the criticism that was sent your way?

We actually got a lot of positive reviews with our international market! Words like “beautiful” and “authentic” were used to describe our art and it felt good.

NSIMBI is very spiritual and everything is energy to us, even our very existence is a dance of pure energy mincing.

In this shoot we wanted to portray the concept of duality which fits into the theme of our Visual EP & film Infinity (I was Adam she was Eve, I was Mars she was Venus, I was the sun she was the moon, I’m black she is white, I’m a man she is a woman, I’m mundu she was sera, I’m the yin she is the yang, I’m crazy she is calm and collected).

The images were shot by Newyork times Photographer Gabriela Herman on an island called Martha’s Vineyard. We had a great time shooting on a beach by ourselves.

From the outside, “Mbaga” has had a good reception from music fans. What is so special about the song in your point of view?

I think it’s just different. Mbaga is colorful visually and sonically. It is a celebration of culture, fashion, food and people. The song’s rhythms and chants are inviting to all shades, races and tribes.

As NSIMBI we celebrate humanity in its best light and I think that is what our fans find attractive about our art. Mbaga goes beyond the individual and involves the whole community. The vocals and rap is hard to beat, you just have to join us on the dance floor!

The fans are waiting for Infinity the EP, what should they expect?

Lots of color! Infinity is a spiritual ode to the NSIMBI community. It is a message for humanity. Great music, great visuals, fashion and dance.

Are there any other artistes featuring on the EP?

The Infinity film and E.P is like an orchestra of artists. A beautiful collaborative project of producers, visual artists, fashion designers, singers, rappers and dancers. It is a bold testament to what we can do as a creative society when we work together. We can’t wait for you to see it.

Describe to us the inspiration behind the new sound and could it be the future of Ugandan music?

We can’t say it is the future of Ugandan music but it is definitely the sound of Nsimbi. It is inspiring and authentic. We have many artists at home and around the world that love the way we curate and create.

We are excited that our community is growing and that we are offering something new and original.

Are you contented with how Ugandans have adopted the culture of online music purchases or do we still have a long way to go? And if so, what more needs to be done by you other stakeholders?

We have discovered that the definition of the word Ugandan is broad. The Ugandans at home are slow to embrace buying music but they stream and support. While the Ugandan expatriate abroad longs for this Ugandan product and has the funds to purchase.

NSIMBI Music enjoys the whole spectrum of support from Ugandans and Africans abroad. Our role as stakeholders is make dope art, make the music accessible and payment easy!

Apart from music, what else is Nsimbi working on?

We’re a multimedia company so besides music we create content for TV, films, docuseries and design. Our multimedia culture projects are amazing and will soon be ready to unveil.

We are also working on a fashion line, an organic vegetable farm and Real Estate where we invest in spaces, gut them, design them, color them, install sculptures – give spaces our NSIMBI magic.

About Nsimbi

Nsimbi is a Ugandan – American international award-winning duo formed by Ugandan hip-hop pioneer GNL Zamba and American world fusion artist Miriam Tamar.

Building on the acoustic sounds and indigenous instruments of Africa, Nsimbi blends contemporary elements of “Lugaflow”, hip-hop, and spoken word with English/Western songwriting and vocals to merge the traditional with the modern.

The duo is on a mission to create positive, uplifting art. Their album ‘Infinity’ is a celebration of Ugandan/East African sounds, recorded, mixed and mastered in East Africa and will be released on 12th November, 2021.