Singer Namugerwa Joan alias Jowy Landa is optimistic that she will one time be the hot cake on the African continent musically with God’s favor.

The 22-year-old singer opened up about her dream in the music industry while celebrating her birthday with her friends.

She noted that since being a very hardworking person, persistent, and a go getter, she is hopeful that her desires will come to reality.

I am a very hardworking and persistent lady. I assure you that one day I will be number one in Africa. Jowy Landa

The Sure Events singer also believes that if she works on a collaboration with either Spice Diana or Sheebah, the song would become a continental hit.