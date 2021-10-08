Track 1 off BET Award winner Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Made In Africa’ album is “Songa”. The visuals are out.

“Songa, songa, songa mbele” goes the title of this song by Eddy Kenzo sang on Luganda and a little Swahili.

Songa is track number 1 off Eddy Kenzo’s Made In Africa album. It is a song that motivates the listener to keep moving.

Regardless of whatever problems you might be facing in life, Kenzo urges you to never give up, to keep pushing on.

The song was produced by A-Steyn and it is comfortable sound and flow for the Big Talent Entertainment boss.

It has a feel of the traditional Kadongokamu genre and relates to several of Kenzo’s past music. The visuals were directed by Elly V. Mugisa.

From the costumes, choreography, location, and the entire vibe around the song, the visuals are an eyeful. Take a gaze below: