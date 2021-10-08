Talent Africa is taking on the “tourism city” Fort Portal in what is to become an annual cultural and Tourism festival, dubbed “Ekyooto Ha Mpango”.

Self-styled as the “party planners”, Talent Africa always transforms everything they touch into gold especially when it comes to events management.

T.A has claimed the bragging rights with successful corporate events and bringing international artists like NeYo, Jidenna, Major Lazer, Chronixx and Nyege Nyege, which is undoubtedly the biggest African Music festival.

They now set sights towards the Ekyooto Ha Mpango cultural and tourism festival which was launched by King Oyo on the eve of his 26th coronation anniversary at the Tooro Kingdom’s palace.

Celebrating more than Tooro culture, Ekyooto Ha Mpango brings together different cultures to learn and pass on to future generations the practices that define them.

The festival will happen from 11th to 14th November and will kickstart with a royal tour with King Oyo hosting royals from other Kingdoms in a trip around his kingdom.

Industry Experts and trainers will then impart knowledge and skills to start ups in tourism and related businesses through Business clinics which will then exhibit at the Kingdom’s Parliament in Muchwa.

The expo will also have virtual elements to open a wide international market for participants.

Participants will also engage in social sports activities with a short marathon, boat regatta and cycling race from which winners will be rewarded by the King at the festival closing ceremony.

The festival climaxes into a virtual concert with a limited physical crowd that will air live on NBS TV, Youtube and facebook.

In a mix of cultural and contemporary acts, the concert will feature top national artists with the cream de la cream of entertainment from Tooro region.

While speaking to MBU, Talent Africa CEO Aly Allibhai promised participants an annual unforgettable experience.

“Together with UNDP and The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities, we’re working on delivering an annual production that not only entertains but also develops the lives of Ugandan youth,” he said.