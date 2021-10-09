Uganda’s Independence day 9th October sends only good memories to singer Leilah Kayondo’s mind recalling the merry-making events they used to have as a family before her parents passed on.

This is due to the fact that the day marked her parents’ birthday since they shared the same birth date which is today and to her, it is one of the best days of her life.

As a family, they used to celebrate the day like Christmas and always had much fun, cut cake, played loud music while their parents looked on and smiled while shying away beaming in love.

Ever since both parents breathed their last, all the celebrations they used to have on this day are now in the past and all she does is cry.

9th October used to be one of the best days of my life. My papa and mama’s birthday. yes! they shared a birthday. I can’t believe now that all I can do now is cry. We used to celebrate it like Christmas, lots of food, fights over housework, cake, loud music. We would sing happy birthday to them and all they could do is smile shyly like 2 love birds. We love you. We miss you keep Resting in peace AND

Happy Independence Day my Uganda Leila Kayondo

Rest In Peace Mr. Yahaya Kayondo and Mrs. Nnalongo Kayondo!