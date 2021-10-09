Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist Aziz Azion is of the opinion that there is no Ugandan artist who is better than Harmonize in the music business.

Aziz Azion stressed that Tanzanians have mastered the art of the music business saying that artists Diamond Platnumz has offered a platform to showcase their talents have established themselves to the extent that Ugandans can not compete with them.

He used Harmonize’s progress to the level that he is currently an example noting that he started a record label that is big and signs artists in a professional style and is elevating their music to another level.

There’s no Ugandan artiste who is better than Harmonize. Aziz Azion

Read Also: Aziz Azion in the hunt for driver who knocked his vehicle and sped off

He credited Ugandans for loving local content adding that the challenge artists are facing is failing to progress and understand the music business tactics.

Ugandans love our music, but the challenge we have as is that we are in the music industry, and not the music business. Tanzanian artistes are in the music business Aziz Azion

Aziz Azion further stressed that Jose Chameleone has done a lot for Ugandan music but as of now you can not compare him to Diamond and Harmonize.