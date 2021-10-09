Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Samali Karungi has shared an insight about her future plans saying she dreams of setting up a feminine skilling school to empower the girl child.

The “Yolo” singer opened up about her dream as she conducted a charity drive where she was spotted giving out pads to the underprivileged children to help them during their menstruation periods.

During the function where she was accompanied by her team members, she disclosed that she looks forward to doing more charity drives across the country so that she spreads the gospel of empowering and motivating the girl child to always be independent.

Sheebah’s revelation of planning to set a skilling school came after she was asked whether she has any thoughts of setting up a music school so that the nation can have artists of her stature.

She further disclosed that the intention as to why she wants to start a skilling school is to see women work on their own rather than sitting home to wait for their husbands to provide them with money for basic needs.