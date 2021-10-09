Ailing comedian Hassan Sseyonjo alias Bujingo Kaberenge has disclosed that the day he paid a visit to Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s church and laid his hands on him, is the day he began suffering.

Bujingo Kaberenge made the statement as he was revealing the root cause of his sickness whereby he is suffering from Kidney failure and needs surgery to feel better.

The former Amarula Family comedian is in need of Ugx 27M to undergo surgery at AgaKhan hospital in Kenya but at the moment he lacks funds to facilitate his treatment yet his health is deteriorating.

He has on several occasions pleaded to the public and well-wishers to financially support him on his cause explaining that he can not personally afford the money required to treat him yet it is the only option he has.

The day Pastor Bugingo laid his hands on me that is when I started facing all the challenges that I am undergoing. From today onwards I no longer want any body to call comedian pastor Bujingo. Now I want people to call me Kaberenge Denge. Bujingo Kaberenge

The comedian whose condition has worsened was interviewed while urine was free-flowing out of his private parts and explained how he loses blood through the same illness.

While down on both knees, he yet again pleaded to the government and whoever is financially stable to reach out to him so that he does not lose his life due to the illness.