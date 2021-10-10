On Friday crossing into Saturday, when the clock struck 00:00, Azawi’s debut album ‘African Music’ was unleashed onto different online streaming platforms.

The album has been the talk of town for a couple of months as music lovers from across the world anticipated what the Swangz Avenue star had in store.

‘African Music’ – a creative, unique body of 16 tracks – has already started impressing the various Ugandan music lovers.

It has also been received in farther parts of the world and by Saturday afternoon, the album was topping the list of trending albums on Apple Music, in the number 1 spot.

Read Also: Azawi will make us all proud – Eddy Kenzo praises African Music album

The hype from Azawi’s management and label towards the the album release did its job but what about her artistry? That is everything her fans ever yearned for.

Listening to the album, it’s hard to pick out one particular track to call a “favorite” because when you press next, your mind will wander.

The collaborations with Eddy Kenzo, Fik Fameica, A Pass, and Benon Mugumbya don’t help the situation at all. They add salt to the wound, literally.

‘African Music’ was created in a space of one year and eight months and Azawi says this, indeed, is her year.

Benon Mugumbya, Azawi, and Julius Kyazze

Dropping my album this year especially ‘My Year’, the first track off the album that we released, is like an affirmation for me about this year and I am beyond grateful to everyone that has been a part of this. I have been able to record a lot of great content within a year and eight months and I hope you all love it. Azawi

Lizer Classic, Bomba Music, Kuseim, Julius Kyazze, Benon Mugumbya, Steve Keys, among other creatives had a hand in the production and songwriting of the album which continues to show how special it is.

It cuts across different genres like the cultural Ugandan sounds, Reggae, Afrobeats, Amapiano and so much more.

“Let’s take the African Music Album to the world by streaming it now,” Azawi said after dropping the bomb. Ladies and gentlemen, shall we?