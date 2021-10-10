After about fourteen years of dating and courtship, singer Ali Bukenya a.k.a Nubian Li and his fiancée Gloria Mutoni Salha tied the knot on Sunday morning.

In the last few months, Nubian Li and Salha Mutoni’s relationship has been showing signs of reaching the big day as both poured their hearts out for each other.

Mutoni had her baby daddy’s face tattooed on her back and Nubian has also always promised to wed her and make her officially his wifey.

Sunday 10th October, 2021 is the day they have longed for in the many years they have dated and it will never be forgotten.

At a beautiful Muslim tradition wedding held at Kibuli Mosque, Nubian Li and Mutoni exchanged their vows and pledged to live together, for better for worse.

The wedding was attended by a few close friends from the entertainment industry and family members. Take a gaze at some of the photos below:

Congratulations to the couple!