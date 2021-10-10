As Uganda celebrated 59 years since gaining Independence, music fans were thronged to a music concert dubbed “Uganda At 59 Concert” sponsored by Nile Special.

The show which was broadcasted live on NBS Television was split into two sessions; the first from 4pm to 7pm, and the second from 10pm to 2am.

Both sessions were widely watched and followed by music fans who grooved to the music and watched their favourite singers perform.

Several top cream artistes, deejays, emcees, dancers, and comedians thronged the Next Media Services premises where the show was staged and gave their best performances.

Read Also: Concerts remain banned, curfew unchanged as President Museveni targets December deadline

The Uganda At 59 Concert was officially powered by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, and strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs was emphasised.

Azawi, Sheebah, Ykee Benda, Nince Henry, Ziza Bafana, Irene Ntale, King Saha, Recho Rey, Eezzy, Lydia Jazmine, DJ Roja, among many others put up spirited performances for their fans.

Below are some of the photos from the event: