Musician Rehemah Namakula, popularly known as Rema, penned a lovely message to her hubby Dr. Hamza Ssebunya in which she wished her mum was alive to see how much he makes her happy.

The “Loco” singer expressed her affection for Dr. Hamza Ssebunya publicly through her social media accounts where she described her lover as a “Sweet King”.

She shared a photo of themselves hugging as if to expose their unbreakable bond that has so far survived the storm.

U make me wish my mama was alive to see how much you make her Kula happy #sweetKing Rema

This is the first time in over four months that Rema has shared her hubby’s photos with the public since rumors about her being pregnant started spreading.