Despite wishing Nubian Li a blessed marriage, Bebe Cool was dragged by fans for not standing by the Firebase singer when he was in prison, causing a heated debate online.

Bukeni Ali a.k.a Nubian Li tied the knot with his longtime lover Salha Mutoni at Kibuli Mosque on Sunday morning.

Social media was filled with congratulatory messages from friends, family, and fans of the couple. Nubian Li’s nemesis Bebe Cool as well slid in a message.

Through his Facebook page, Bebe Cool wished Nubian Li a fruitful and blessed marriage on Sunday afternoon.

Read Also: Nubian Li, Salha Mutoni tie knot | PHOTOS

“Congratulations Nubian, may your marriage be fruitful with Allah’s blessings,” read the Gagamel singer’s message to Bobi Wine’s right hand man.

Bebe Cool’s post was, however, immediately bombarded with criticising remarks from some of Nubian Li’s fans.

A one Kayiwa Dereck asked to know why Bebe did not visit Nubian Li or even defend him when he was imprisoned for almost a year.

Kayiwa wrote, “It’s better you remember people at their worst moment not in their happiness..Nubian Lee was in detention for almost a year you never visited him or even raise your voice to defend him but now you’re remembering him upon his happiness just because you managed to team up with Chamileon now you’re looking ways to team up with Nubian Lee your mission with Government is to make Bobi remain alone.”

Upon reading Kayiwa’s comment, Bebe Cool replied questioning why Nubian Li did not visit him when he was shot or send condolences when he lost Shortcut.

Kayiwa Dereck And did you see him visit me in hospital when i was shot or did u see him say sorry to me when i lost my son shortcut? But to silence ignorant people like you, I refresh your memory. Otherwise congz Nubi Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool’s comment led to mixed more reactions from his fans and critics who had at it for the entire evening.

Nubian Li is not the best of friends with Bebe and it seems the reasons are deeper than we’ll ever know.