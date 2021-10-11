Nubian Li and Salha Mutoni officially became husband and wife on Sunday 10th October, 2021 but it’s Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi’s fashion that left a statement.

Bobi Wine and Nubian Li have been best friends for a very long time; first as a music duo and then they’ve stuck together for their political aspirations.

On Sunday, they put their struggles to the side and let happiness fill the room as Nubian Li tied the knot with his longtime lover Salha Mutoni.

The event that was attended by family, friends, and fellow celebrities did not lack in terms of glamour as everyone dressed their best.

Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi were the Best Man and Matron of Honour respectively and they literslly stole the show with their fashion.

“Simple and still elegant,” is how one of their followers described their fashion after photos of them made rounds on social media.

Below are some of the photos: (Credits: Makula Pictures)