Over the weekend, singer Cindy Sanyu Muyonjo and hubby Prynce Okuyo Joel Atiku held their first wedding meeting at Lwasa gardens in Masaka.

During the meeting, Cindy Sanyu entertained the guests with lots of fun and also performed some of her songs.

Having hosted their maiden introduction and wedding meetings at Lwasa’s gardens, the Masaka city businessman pledged free mega tents worth Shs6.5m, sound system worth Shs4m, plus a generator for the events.

Lwasa requested that the couple should only facilitate the transport costs of his employees wherever their marital ceremonies will be held.

He claimed that he stopped giving out liquid cash to couples proposing to marry when a certain couple cancelled their wedding after giving th Shs4m.

He stressed that when he is contributing to any event, he just offers physical things but cannot give out money.