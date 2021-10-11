If you were waiting to see Sheebah Karungi walk down the aisle with her better half, you might need to wait a bit longer after she revealed that it’s not in her near future plans.

The Team No Sleep singer has always come off reserved about her personal life regarding her relationships and family plans.

However, the questions asked have always been about exactly the things she chooses to hide and on Friday, she let the cat out of the bag concerning when she plans to become someone’s wife.

While speaking in an interview on Spark TV, the ‘YOLO’ singer continued to distance herself from a possible wedding and marriage in the near future.

She also noted that she does not believe it is exactly her purpose on earth because she wants to put all her efforts in helping the girl child.

Sheebah has often strongly backed the values of feminist and vows to always uplift women in society. She chooses that over marriage.