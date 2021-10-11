Omulangira Suna is not bothered by journalists and media stations that have vowed to boycott his music following the arrest of three Sanyuka TV journalists last week.

On Friday 1st October, 2021, Isaac Kawalya Kay, Williams Marko Makuliro, and Brian Wako were remanded to Kitalya over offensive communication.

The case lodged by OS Suna’s legal representatives also saw Isma Olaxess, real name Ibrahim Tusubira, arrested before he was released on a Shs10m non-cash bail.

Kayz and his co-accused Sanyuka TV journalists were also finally released on bail on Wednesday 6th October after spending four days at Kitalya Prison.

For his actions, OS Suna has been praised by a section of music fans, musicians, and media. Huge criticism has, however, also been directed his way for the way he handled the situation.

During an interview last week, the singer noted that he is aware a section of media wants to stop playing his music as an act of solidarity in protest against his actions.

Suna noted that it is fine, they can stop playing his music. He said that it will not affect him because these same journalists were already biased.

If some biased journalists want to stop playing my music, they should go ahead. I am giving them a green light to shelve my work. I won’t be affected. OS Suna

He explained that like anybody else, he has a right to speak or take action when he is defamed.

“Some journalists think I don’t have a right to speak or take action when I’m defamed. Shame upon them,” Suna said.